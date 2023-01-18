No gun found after Yorkville YSD115 school bus evacuated, searched by police and school officials

Yorkville Middle School students were evacuated from a Yorkville School District 115 bus and the bus searched Tuesday afternoon after school district officials learned that students had made statements that there was a gun on the bus.

“At no time, however, was there an actual weapon,” YSD 115 officials said in a email statement sent to parents early Tuesday evening.

The statement continues: “Due to the nature of the threat, the students were removed from the bus, the Yorkville Police Department and building administration searched the bus and the students’ belongings, and a thorough investigation took place. The Yorkville Police Department and district personnel determined there was no evidence of a gun and the threat was unfounded. At no point were any students in danger.”

YSD115 officials asked parents in the statement to “please partner with school administration by reinforcing the importance of appropriate behavior in school and on school buses with their children. D115 takes these threats very seriously, and would like to stress to parents and students that there are significant consequences for such behavior. Any threats of safety are fully investigated.”