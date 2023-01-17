Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 16: Lake Park edges Yorkville girls basketball

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Park 45, Yorkville 39

Brooke Spychalski and Lainey Gussman each scored 11 points for the Foxes (13-9) at the Batavia MLK Showdown. The Foxes led 24-20 at halftime, but struggled to score in the second half against a good defensive effort by the Lancers. The Foxes will face Joliet West at home on Thursday.

Parkview Christian 64, Trinity Christian 14 (Friday’s result)

The Lady Falcons were led by Liz Griswold and Gracie Lambes, who each had a double-double on the night. Griswold finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds, and six steals. Lambes scored 14 points, had 10 assists, and four steals. Emily Howard also had a strong evening with 14 points and six rebounds.

GIRLS BOWLING

Oswego

The Panthers finished second at the Morris Invite on Saturday at Echo Lanes with a total pinfall of 5,928. Lani Breedlove (223 average) finished second, Katelyn Watson (201 average) ninth, Amber Lymenstull (194 average) finished in 12th place, and Hailey Jourdan (193 average) finished in 13th place.