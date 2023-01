Highly Skilled Grooming Lounge at 664 West Veterans Parkway, Yorkville, was recently welcomed by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce with the first ribbon cutting of the year. The business community gathered to show support at this fun, inviting location.

Highly Skilled Grooming Lounge is an upscale gentleman’s barber shop with a unique layout offering a variety of services, including a full bar, karaoke nights, paint and sips, fight nights (boxing, ufc) and game nights.