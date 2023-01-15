Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 14: Led by Lee’s 32 points, Yorkville rallies from 22 down to top Kaneland

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 70, Kaneland 67

LeBaron Lee scored 32 points, and the Foxes overcame a 22-point third-quarter deficit to beat Kaneland in a nonconference thriller on Saturday. Caleb Fisher provided a huge spark off the bench with 10 points and Dayvion Johnson added eight for Yorkville (17-3).

Christ the King 79, Yorkville Christian 68

David Douglas Jr. scored 40 points for the Mustangs (6-15). Zach Marini added 12 and Jalen Aalders eight.

Kankakee Trinity 51, Parkview Christian 42

Luke Lanehart scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Jeremiah Terrell-Bedell added 10 points for Parkview.

Oswego 53, Naperville North 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 64, Kankakee Trinity 14 (Friday)

Gracie Lambes scored 16 points, Liz Griswold 15 and Emily Howard 14 for the Falcons.

La Salle-Peru 46, Plano 36

Mikayla Walls had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Ryssa Woodhouse scored 12 points for Plano (8-14, 1-7 I-8).