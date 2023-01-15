Plano church seeking donations for Heifer Project

The United Methodist Church of Plano is collecting donations for the Heifer Project to sponsor a “Joy to the World” gift basket that includes a heifer, two sheep, four goats and two alpacas.

The goal is to raise $1,500 for these nine animals. Donations are being accepted through March 1.

These animals bring prosperity and self-reliance to families with a steady source of a small income, rich sweet milk and fertilizer for improving soil. This small source of income provides much-needed medicine, food and schooling.

Anyone wishing to donate to this project may call the United Methodist Church office at 630-552-3700 or mail a donation to the United Methodist Church, 219 N. Hale St., Plano, IL 60545.