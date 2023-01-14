Plano High School band, choir hosting mattress fundraiser Jan. 29

The Plano High School band and choir are hosting their sixth annual mattress fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, in the Plano High School auxiliary gym.

There will be more than 25 beds on display for customers to try. The brand name mattresses are made to order, have full factory warranties, are available in all sizes and are priced below retail. Luxury pillows and adjustable power bases will be available.

Delivery and financing will be available. The Plano High School music trip benefits from every purchase.

Attendees should park in the main lot of PHS, 704 W. Abe St., and enter through Door 6. For information, text Plano to 815-364-8539.