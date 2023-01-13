Plano police reports / Jan. 12, 2023

Information in the Jan. 12, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Speeding

Plano police ticketed a male juvenile for aggravated speeding at 9:45 p.m. Jan. 7 on Eldamain Road at Faxon Road. Police said the juvenile was speeding in excess of 26 to 35 mph over the posted speed limit. He was released at the scene after being given a court date.

License violations

Plano police ticketed Christopher Zeffield, 42, of the 300 block of East Main Street, Plano, after a traffic stop at 12:04 a.m. Jan. 9 in the 300 block of East Main Street. Police said Zeffield was cited for driving on a suspended license and for having a suspended registration. Police said Zeffield was issued a notice to appear in court.