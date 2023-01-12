Yorkville police reports / Jan. 12, 2023

Information in Police Reports Jan. 12, 2023, is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI arrest on West Hydraulic Avenue

Melissa N. Alvarez, 25, of the 200 block of West Hydraulic Avenue in Yorkville, was charged with driving under the influence at 7:25 p.m. Jan. 2 near the intersection of South Bridge Street (Route 47) and Walnut Street.

Multiple citations issued

Juan Ortiz, 26, of the 2000 block of Village View Drive in Yorkville, was charged with driving while license suspended, speeding and no insurance at 6:23 a.m. on Jan. 4 at the intersection of routes 71 and 126.

Two injured in three-car crash

Two persons were transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora after a three-vehicle collision at 10:31 a.m. Jan. 4 at the intersection of Route 34 and Cannonball Trail.

Police said a vehicle driven by Kathe L. Gusler, 62, of the 6000 block of Chicago Road, Yorkville, was traveling west on Route 34 when it rear-ended a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Somonauk woman while stopped behind a third vehicle at a red light. The second vehicle was pushed into the third.

Gusler and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to the hospital. Both their vehicles were towed. Gusler was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Light pole struck by vehicle

A light pole on Tuscany Trail near Grapevine Trail was damaged after it was stuck by a vehicle that had driven off the road at 7:33 a.m. Jan. 5. The driver, a 20-year-old Aurora man, was not charged.