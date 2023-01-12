Oswego police reports / Jan. 12, 2023

Information in the Jan. 12, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Vehicle theft under investigation

Oswego police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle that occurred Jan. 9 in the 400 block of Joseph Drive.

Vehicle burglary reported

Oswego police are investigating a burglary to a motor vehicle that occurred sometime Jan. 9 in the 400 block of Joseph Drive.

Juvenile cited; vehicle towed

Oswego police cited a 17-year-old juvenile for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 1:42 a.m. Jan. 9 on Washington Street at Madison Street. Police said the vehicle was towed because it was uninsured.

Cited for license, speeding violations

Oswego police ticketed Lorena Ramirez, 47, of the 1300 block of North Glen Circle, Aurora, after a traffic stop at 11:40 p.m. Jan. 8 on Mill Road at Station Drive. Police said Ramirez was cited for driving while license revoked and speeding between 26 and 35 mph over the posted speed limit.

Boulder Hill man cited

Oswego police ticketed Carl Mayes, 52, of the 50th block of Rocky Way, Boulder Hill, for speeding 26 to 35 mph over the posted speed limit at 9 p.m. Jan. 8 on Orchard Road at Mill Road.

DUI arrest on Route 34

Oswego police arrested Gregory J. Lowe, 53, of the 400 block of Blue Ridge Drive, Oswego, at 3:05 a.m. Jan. 8 at Route 34 and Douglas Road on a charge of driving under the influence. Police said Lowe was later released after posting bond.

Ticketed for speeding

Oswego police ticketed Anay Mejia-Mendiolia, 23, of the 100 block of East Washington Street, Oswego, with speeding in excess of 26 mph over the posted limit at 2:39 a.m. Jan. 8 in the 2700 block of Route 34.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Taylor I. Jones, 21, of the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive, Oswego, at 10:43 p.m. Jan. 7 on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Jones was transported to the county jail pending a bond hearing.

Protection order violation reported

Oswego police referred a report of a violation of an order of protection they received Jan. 7 to the Kendall County State’s Attorney for review.

One hurt in Rout 34 crash

A 50-year-old Aurora woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 6:49 a.m. Jan. 6 on Route 34 at Fifth Street in Oswego, village police reported. Police said the woman was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

Two hurt, one charged with DUI in crash

Two motorists were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:17 a.m. Jan. 6 on Douglas Road at Bluegrass Parkway in Oswego, village police reported. Police said both motorists were transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora. James R. Neff, 50, of the 700 block of Suffield Court, Oswego, was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Juvenile arrested

Oswego police arrested a male juvenile at 2:11 a.m. Jan. 7 at gas station convenience store in the 1100 block of Route 34 on charges of retail theft, unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor and obstructing. Police said the suspect was processed at the police station and released to a parental guardian.