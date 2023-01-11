Hilltop Gardeners will meet at Oswego library Jan. 12

The Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club will meet on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Oswego Public Library, 32 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Oswego. The meeting opens at 9 a.m. with social time followed by a program at 9:30 a.m.

”Sharpening Garden Tools” will be presented by Ken Benson. He will discuss the myth that gardening tools come from the store sharp. Benson will use various sharpening stones and show how to sharpen pruners, shovels and all other garden tools. Bring in a pair of pruners to be critiqued and, if possible, sharpened with a hand file.

Benson has his masters and bachelors degrees in Horticulture from the University of Illinois, Champaign. He is a landscape architect and was the host of cable TVs Landscaping with Ken Benson 1992-2000. He was a board member of the Chicago Flower and Garden Show 1998-2008 and a founding board member of MELA- Midwest Ecological Landscapers Association. Benson is also a past member of the Men’s Garden Club of Villa Park and has been giving programs since 1972 to garden clubs throughout the area.

There is no cost and the public is invited to attend. For more information call Debbie at 630-217-2943. Find us on Facebook at Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club.