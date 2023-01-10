Oswego police ticketed 34 for seat belt violations during holiday traffic enforcement campaign

Oswego police reported Tuesday, Jan. 10 they issued 34 citations to motorists for seats belt violations during a holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” traffic enforcement campaign which ran from Dec. 12 through Jan. 2.

Also during the campaign, police said they arrested two motorists for driving on suspended licenses, and issued citations to four passengers for seat belt violations, four for speeding, two for distracted driving and two for non-moving violations.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, in 2020 a total of 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020, with one person killed in an alcohol-related crash every 45 minutes in 2020.

The holiday enforcement campaign was administered by Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds managed by NHTSA.