Yorkville home struck by gunfire in what police say was an unintentional incident

Yorkville police and Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies investigated an incident Sunday evening, Jan. 8, in which a Yorkville home was struck by gunfire.

In a social media post, Yorkville police said officers responded to the area of the 1300 block of Coral Berry Court in the Greenbriar subdivision on the city’s south side on a report of a residence being struck by an errant bullet.

Police said no one was injured in the incident and there was no active threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office later reported in a social media post that all parties involved had been identified.

“This incident was determined to be unintentional and there is no known threat to the community at this time. Deputies are continuing to investigate with the assistance of the Yorkville Police Department,” the sheriff’s office said.