Plano library lists upcoming programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Adult programs

Homeschool Families Meetup: Tuesdays, Jan. 10 and 24, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Meeting Room. For parents who homeschool. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other homeschool families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Writers’ Group: Thursdays, Jan. 12 and 26, 6:30 to 8 p.m., meeting room. In person or via Zoom. Come join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, Jan. 14, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Meeting Room. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., lobby. A representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be here to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state government agency or program. No registration required.

Book Club: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Diana Hastings Board Room. “The Last Chance Library” by Freya Sampson will be discussed. This group reads a variety of genres. Books are available at the Checkout Desk. Newcomers are welcome any time.

Painting with Petite Palette: Monday, Jan. 23, 6 to 8 p.m., Meeting Room. Find your inner artist and have fun at the same time. Michelle Shepard will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. You’ll leave with a completed work of art. Each month will feature a different painting, which will be announced closer to the class date. Open to high school students and adults. The $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

Card Making Class: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards using simple techniques and embellishments that will enhance your finished project. This month is Birdhouse Flip Cards. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to high school students, adults, and students 10 and older accompanied by an adult. The $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Youth programs

Bookworms: Monday, Jan. 16, 5 to 5:45 p.m. For independent students in grades K-3. Join us for crafts, talking about our favorite books, and picking out exciting new books to read for the next month. This program is for everyone—those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read, and those who are independent readers. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Pizza and Pages: Tuesday, Jan, 17 or Thursday, Jan. 19, 5 to 5:45 p.m. For grades 3-5. In person or via Zoom. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza! “Ban This Book” by Alan Gratz will be discussed. Registration required.