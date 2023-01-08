ALR donates to Sandwich Legion program

The American Legion Riders Post #181 from Sandwich presented a donation to the Sandwich American Legion Commander Celeste Latham for the Gifts to the Yanks Who Gave American Legion Program on Dec. 17. Funds were raised from the Armed Forces Ride in September.

The Gifts to the Yanks Who Gave program was instituted in 1944 to remember our hospitalized veterans. The American Legion, Department of Illinois, has maintained this worthy program continuously since its beginning by distributing gifts annually to each of our veterans who are hospitalized.

The American Legion Riders is a motorcycle group of American Legion members that focus on veteran needs and support, coordinate “Welcome Home” celebrations, love to ride, participate in patriotic events and support community events.