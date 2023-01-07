Yorkville Public Library announces January adult programs

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming adult programs.

Computer Basics for Seniors: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Each class is a hands-on learning experience designed to help you feel more comfortable with your laptop or desktop computer. Jan. 4 - Computer Basics; Jan. 11 - Internet Basics; Jan. 18 - File Management Basics; Jan. 25 - Computer Maintenance Basics.

An Evening with Ross Gay: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Ross Gay is an American poet, essayist and professor who won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry and the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award for his 2014 book “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude”, which was also a finalist for the National Book Award for Poetry.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th: Monday, Jan. 16, 11:30 a.m. A new monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond. Learn to care for yourself in your new found time. We’ll talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods that can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach Jess Stewart will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

Inspiring Minds: Creativity Night: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. John Bauer was a Swedish artist and illustrator who created unique characters and fantastical worlds that were inspired by the folklore, fairy tales, and mythology of Scandinavia. Even though he died over 100 years ago, he still inspires artists today. Jim Henson, Neil Gaiman, and countless other filmmakers, artists and authors have had their ideas sparked by Bauer’s work. What could you create? Anything. A painting, drawing, sketch, sculpture, model, poem, story, puppet show, a play, a comic book, a stuffed animal, a quilt... the possibilities are endless. Once you’ve created your John Bauer inspired work, bring it to the Adult Services librarians. We will display your work, enter you for the chance to win a prize, and you will be invited to attend this Jan. 18 event where all the other creative Yorkvillians will get to share their work and see what one another created.

Stress Management and Mindfulness: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 1 p.m. Presented by Northwestern Medicine, this free one hour program is designed to help us learn about stress and the effect it can have on health. Develop strategies to manage stress through diet, exercise and lifestyle modification. Gain an insight into mindful eating and how to apply it to everyday life. Explore other practices to be mindful and present in daily living.

Microsoft Excel Classes: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m. Microsoft Excel is one of the most widely used spreadsheet programs. Excel skills are great to have and are in high demand by employers. In these courses, you’ll learn to create spreadsheets, data, calculations and more. In addition to furthering your Excel skills, you can make budgeting easier, make yourself more marketable to employers, and just learn valuable skills. This course has four parts: Jan. 25- Intro to Excel; Feb. 22 - Intermediate Excel (this will include a intro to excel recap); March 22 - Advance Excel- Pivot Tables (this will have some intro and intermediate excel functions mixed in as well); April 26 - Create Your Own Personal Budget Using Excel. The Library has a limited number of laptops available for patrons to use. It is recommended that you bring your own laptop if you can.

Learn to Play Dungeons & Dragons: Thursdays, Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 4 p.m. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are every Thursday evening for ages 18+. Meetings are held in the library board room.

Roaming Readers: Fridays, Jan. 6 and 20, 9 a.m., weather permitting. Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot closest to Fox Road and walk from there. Registration required.

Chair Yoga: Thursdays, Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 10:15 a.m. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: Wednesday, Jan. 11, noon, in person and via Zoom. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in the boardroom on the second floor. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch to this meeting. No registration is required, and newcomers are welcome. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

Men’s Book Club: Thursday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m., in person and via Zoom. The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. In April, the group will discuss “11/22/63″ by Stephen King. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome. This group meets in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room; contact the library for Zoom link information.

Horror Book Club: Monday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m. Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy and the eerie should join us for the Horror Book Club. The group will meet on the fourth Monday of each month to discuss a new book. This month the group will be reading “N0S4A2″ by Joe Hill.

Monday Movie Madness: Monday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon movie on the last Monday of each month in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. The January movie will be “Elvis” starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. A look at the legendary rock and roll star Elvis Presley, from his rise to fame to his unprecedented superstardom, along with his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Col. Tom Parker, over the course of 20 years.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us