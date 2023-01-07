Styrofoam recycling Saturday at Oswego Presbyterian Church

Oswego Presbyterian Church’s Earth Care Team will be collecting polystyrene foam (Styrofoam) for recycling from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 7, in the church parking lot, 1976 Route 25 in Oswego.

Any foam materials having the PS6 symbol will be accepted. Foam cups and food containers (rinsed) should be put in a tied-up plastic bag with packaging foam in a separate bag. Foam insulation cannot be accepted.

At this event, the Earth Care Team also will be collecting discarded holiday lights and foam peanuts, bubblewrap and other reusable packaging material for recycling.

Foam can be taken at any time to the Dart Inc. recycle center (open 24/7) at 310 Evergreen Drive, North Aurora.