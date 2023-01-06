Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 5: Yorkville Christian’s David Douglas Jr. scores school record 56 in OT win

BOYS BASKETBALL
Yorkville Christian 83, Ottawa Marquette 80 (OT)
David Douglas Jr. scored a school record 56 points and Brady Sovern added 12 for the Mustangs. Trey Lombardo added two big free throws at the end of overtime to help seal the win.
Homeschool Resource Center 68, Parkview Christian 37
Kashton Wilson scored 10 points for Parkview.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rochelle 54, Plano 38
Mikayla Walls scored 10 points for Plano (8-11, 1-5).
WRESTLING
Oswego 46, Oswego East 29
Wins for Oswego (10-9, 2-2) by pin included Cullen Speer (145) by pin, Colin O’Grady (152) by pin, Cruz Ibarra (195), Matthew Schofield (220) and Brodie Slou (285).
Yorkville 57, Minooka 17
The Foxes stayed undefeated in the SPC with the dual win. Ramsey Barton, Lam Fenoglio, Dominic Recchia Jack Ferguson, Ryder Janeczko, Cameron Peach, Luke Chrisse, Luke Zook, Colten Stevens, Ben Alvarez and Logan Fenoglio pick up wins.
Kaneland 48, Sandwich 28
Sandwich wins by pin included Kadin Kern (126) and Kai Kern (138).