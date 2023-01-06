January 06, 2023
Shaw Local
Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 5: Yorkville Christian’s David Douglas Jr. scores school record 56 in OT win

By Joshua Welge
Yorkville Christian senior David Douglas Jr.

Yorkville Christian senior David Douglas Jr. (Photo provided by Yorkville Christian Athletics)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville Christian 83, Ottawa Marquette 80 (OT)

David Douglas Jr. scored a school record 56 points and Brady Sovern added 12 for the Mustangs. Trey Lombardo added two big free throws at the end of overtime to help seal the win.

Homeschool Resource Center 68, Parkview Christian 37

Kashton Wilson scored 10 points for Parkview.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rochelle 54, Plano 38

Mikayla Walls scored 10 points for Plano (8-11, 1-5).

WRESTLING

Oswego 46, Oswego East 29

Wins for Oswego (10-9, 2-2) by pin included Cullen Speer (145) by pin, Colin O’Grady (152) by pin, Cruz Ibarra (195), Matthew Schofield (220) and Brodie Slou (285).

Yorkville 57, Minooka 17

The Foxes stayed undefeated in the SPC with the dual win. Ramsey Barton, Lam Fenoglio, Dominic Recchia Jack Ferguson, Ryder Janeczko, Cameron Peach, Luke Chrisse, Luke Zook, Colten Stevens, Ben Alvarez and Logan Fenoglio pick up wins.

Kaneland 48, Sandwich 28

Sandwich wins by pin included Kadin Kern (126) and Kai Kern (138).