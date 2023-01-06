Plano police reports / January 5, 2023

Information in the Jan. 5, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Issued three citations

Plano police ticketed Trevion Smith, 20, of the 800 block of Martin Court, Plano, with driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and speeding between 21 and 25 mph over the posted speed limit after a traffic stop at 7:03 p.m. Dec. 28 on East South Street at South Hale Street. Police said Smith was released pending a court appearance.