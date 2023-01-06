January 05, 2023
Plano police reports / January 5, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Information in the Jan. 5, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Issued three citations

Plano police ticketed Trevion Smith, 20, of the 800 block of Martin Court, Plano, with driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and speeding between 21 and 25 mph over the posted speed limit after a traffic stop at 7:03 p.m. Dec. 28 on East South Street at South Hale Street. Police said Smith was released pending a court appearance.