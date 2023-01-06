Oswego Fire Protection District, OSD308 annual Toys for Tots drive netted 5,037 toys for children in need

The Oswego Fire Protection District has announced its annual Toys for Tots drive this past month in conjunction with OSD308 and the local business community netted 5,037 donated toys for children in need during the holiday season.

“With the help of our community, we were able to bless 1,961 children with toys. All the toys were distributed with the help of Community Cares Group, 3/11 Project, Fox Valley YMCA and Angels of Light,” the fire district said in a statement.“ The Oswego Fire Protection District appreciates the generosity and support from the community. Thank you to Hugh Boeset of Midas, Terry Ward of Country Financial and T & L Manufacturing for amazing donations. We would especially like to recognize our local Meijer store. The store donated $5,000 to the program this year.

“Thank you to everyone who helped us put everything together, collected applications, delivered, put out boxes, sorted and organized all the toys. Thank you to our secret shoppers. Thank you to those families and businesses for the donations to help spread some Christmas joy to the families in our community.”

This year’s event was capped off with a pizza party for each of the five OSD308 junior high schools.