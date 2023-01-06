Oswego commission backs plans for indoor golf dome and restaurant off Orchard Road

The village of Oswego’s Planning and Zoning Commission has gone on record in support of the development of an indoor golf dome and restaurant on the village’s west side.

The commission voted 4-0 Thursday evening Jan. 5 to recommend the Village Board approve a special use permit along with preliminary and final development plans for the project as proposed by Whitetail Ridge Golf Club LLC.

The firm is seeking to construct the project on a vacant 7.5 acre parcel located west of Orchard Road near the southwest corner of Station Drive and Lewis Street.

The commission’s positive recommendation will now be forwarded to the Village Board which will cast the final ballot on the project.

As proposed by developers, the project would include construction of 70,000 square foot white-colored dome with a maximum height of 66 feet which would allow for about 100 yards of ball flight. The dome would be attached to a corridor connecting to a building that would house a restaurant, bar, office space and storage area.

The dome would feature hitting bays on two levels with 15 bays on each. Each bay would have its own Trackman simulator and seating area with a high-top table.

Ron Walker, Whitetail Ridge Golf Club, LLC owner, said the 62-seat restaurant would primarily serve those golfing in the dome, but would also be open to the public.

Walker said he expects over half the business in the dome would come from families rather than serious golfers, though they would certainly accommodate both.

Walker said the biggest problem with golf courses is that when one is standing on a driving range or tee box near the clubhouse there can be an embarrassment factor that can come from the spectators.

“We’re going to try to eliminate the embarrassment factor,” Walker said. “That’s what a place like this does.”

Initially developers plan to have the dome open October through April, but Walker told the commission that he expects to expand to all seasons. He said the tentative hours of operation would be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., but those times may expand as well.

Project plans call for vehicle access to the facility’s 184-space parking lot to be off of Station Drive.

Commissioner Andrew McCallum asked how the dome would be protected from vehicular traffic.

Walker told the commission that the cement foundation for the dome would be raised about a foot and a half above the ground, and no parking spots will be aimed toward the structure. There would also be six to eight feet of paved asphalt surrounding the dome for snow removal and, Walker said, a sidewalk could be installed in front for added protection.

Commisioner Dominick Cirone asked if the dome could be used for other sports like soccer or baseball.

Walker said the plan is for the hitting area to be a flat turf field, which could be padded to allow for other sports, but their current focus is only on golf.

Walker also noted there would be sufficient room for an indoor or outdoor mini-golf course on the property, though the course is not in the current project plans.

Commissioner Jason Kapus asked if the developers were planning on putting up netting to protect the dome from golf balls.

Walker said the fabric is plenty durable and should last for at least 20 years, but the plan is for netting to cover two-thirds of the dome’s interior for added protection.

Imtiaz Rehman spoke in support of the project on behalf of the owners of the neighboring properties at the northwest corner of Lewis Street and Station Drive.

“That area has been dead for a very long time and we believe that this activity will be positive for the community and will support development in the area,” Rehman said.

“Thank you for bringing it and investing in Oswego,” McCallum said. “I think it’s a wonderful idea.”