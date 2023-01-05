Yorkville police reports / January 5, 2023

Information in Police Reports Jan. 5, 2023, is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

One-car crash nets charges

Ian Benzie, 29, of the 2700 block of Avalon Lane in Montgomery was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to report an accident in connection with a one-car crash at 1 a.m. Dec. 29 on Kennedy Road near Galena Road.

Police said Benzie was traveling north on Kennedy when the vehicle swerved on the wet pavement and ran into a ditch, running over an already downed utility pole, causing heavy front end damage. The vehicle was towed.

Rear-end collision

Pamela Szczesniak, 64, of the 3000 block of Bailey Street in Plano was charged with failure to reduced speed to avoid an accident in connection with a read-end collision at 7:26 p.m. Dec. 29 at the intersection of Route 34 and Cannonball Trail. There were no injuries.

Two injured in crash

Two persons were transported to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora in connection with a vehicle crash at 7:27 p.m. Dec. 29 at the intersection of Route 47 and Galena Road.

Michael Myles, 22, of the 300 block of Hubbard Circle in Plano, was charged with making an improper left turn. Myles and his 20-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle refused treatment. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Domestic battery reported

Police were called to the 1100 bock of West Veterans Parkway at 1:56 a.m. Dec. 31 for a report of domestic violence. The offender was no longer at the scene. Police determined that the incident had not occurred in the city and called in Illinois State Police District 15 troopers to handle the investigation.

Bullet hits house

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 12:02 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 1000 block of Hawk Hollow Drive and determined that one round had struck a house. There were no injuries. The investigation is ongoing.