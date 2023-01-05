Sandwich City Council tables water bill late fee hikes after residents voice concerns

After two Sandwich residents voiced concerns during a Jan. 3 meeting, the Sandwich City Council agreed to table a vote on an ordinance that would increase the water bill late fees for city residents.

The ordinance, recommended by City Administrator Geoff Penman, would increase late fees on residents’ water bills from $10 to $20 or 20% of what is owed, whichever is higher.

Resident Deb Peterson voiced her concerns about the language in the ordinance.

“I agree that it’s time to increase, what I disagree with is this wording,” Peterson said. “Please change this language, it’s nonsensical.”

Peterson said the city’s billing system is unfair because it is dependent on the post office delivering the bills in a timely manner, and a resident being home to receive them. She suggested that they go by the postmarked date for receipt of the bills.

Another resident, Phyllis Wallington, also expressed concerns about the ordinance, specifically that it states the owner, occupant, and user shall all be jointly liable to pay for the services.

Wallington said with her experience as a former landlord, she believes the city should bill only the property owners and not the occupants.

Alderman Rich Robinson suggested that instead of a fee of $20 or 20%, they change it to a flat rate of $20.

The ordinance was tabled and will be reworked before returning before the board at their next meeting on Jan. 16.

Alderman Bill Fritsch added that residents can also always drop off their payments at the two drop-boxes located near City Hall on Pearl and Railroad streets.

The City Council recently approved an amnesty program at a Dec. 19 meeting to help residents become current with their bills.

Under the amnesty program, residents behind on their bills have the option of a payment plan in which they would have to pay 20% of their debt upfront, and no further late fees will be incurred if bills are paid in full by March.

The program is already in effect and residents who wish to sign up can do so at City Hall.