Police, paramedics responding to crash on Galena Road northwest of Plano

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

Kendall County area police and paramedics are responding to a motor vehicle crash on Galena Road at Creek Road in unincorporated Little Rock Township northwest of Plano.

Initial reports indicate that Galena Road is closed to traffic near the crash site.

Emergency crews were summoned to the scene at approximately 8 a.m.

In a social media post, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is urging motorists to use extra caution this morning.

“There are numerous accidents across the county due to the snow and ice forming on the roads,” the sheriff’s office said.

