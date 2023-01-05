Oswego police reports / January 5, 2023

Information in the Jan. 5, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Pedestrian injured, cited in crash

A pedestrian was struck and injured when hit by a motor vehicle at 3:11 p.m. Dec. 27 on Douglas Road at Route 30, Oswego police reported. Police said the pedestrian was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of minor injuries. Police said a witness told officers the pedestrian ran out into traffic, giving a passing vehicle no time to avoid the collision. Police said the pedestrian was cited for violating the pedestrian in the roadway statute.

Catalytic converter stolen

Oswego police took a report involving the theft of a catalytic converter from a motor vehicle that occurred Dec. 26 or 27 in the 1100 block of Route 34. Police said they are investigating.

Two pedestrians struck, injured on Fernwood Road

Oswego police reported that two pedestrians, one age 19 of Oswego, the other age 11 from Maywood, were struck and injured by a motor vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Montgomery resident at 4:56 p.m. Dec. 28 on Fernwood Road at East Merchants Drive. Police said the pedestrians were transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

Two warrants

Oswego police arrested Jose M. Aguirre, 36, of Oswego, at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 200 block of South Adams Street on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of aggravated battery, and an Aurora police warrant on a charge of violation of an order of protection. Police said Aguirre was transported to the county jail in Yorkville.

Citation issued

Oswego police ticketed Prodencia A. Nkemasong, 46, of the 1000 block of Walnut Ridge Drive, Montgomery, with driving without a valid license at 11:22 p.m. Jan. 2 on Fifth Street at Wiesbrook Drive.

Citation issued

Oswego police ticketed Arely Ramiro, 18, of the 1200 block of Lehnertz Circle, Aurora, with driving without a valid license at 10:44 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 1000 block of Douglas Road.

Cited for speeding

Oswego police ticketed Darius A. McCullough, 34, of the 1000 block of Lorlyn Circle, Batavia, with speeding in excess of 26 mph over the posted speed limit at 9:28 p.m. on Orchard Road and Tuscany Trail.

Cited for more than 35 mph over limit

Oswego police ticketed Elias Mondragon, 43, of Montgomery, with speeding in excess of 35 mph over the posted speed limit at 11:12 a.m. Nov. 27 on Route 30 and Goodwin Drive.