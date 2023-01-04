January 04, 2023
Yorkville police investigating hit-and-run crash at downtown restaurant that resulted in minor injuries to two patrons

By Shaw Local News Network
Yorkville police are continuing their investigation into an incident late Tuesday afternoon in which a motorist struck the wall of a downtown restaurant, injuring two people and then fled the scene.

In a statement, police said officers responded at 4:45 p.m. to the Crusade Burger Bar at 209 South Bridge Street (Route 47) on a report of a hit-and-run accident.

Police said officers were told an SUV struck a vehicle in the restaurant parking lot and then hit an exterior brick wall on the north side of the building. The SUV then fled the area.

The restaurant owners decided to close the restaurant for the night due to the damaged wall and to assure the safety of the building and patrons.

Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District paramedics responded to the restaurant and evaluated two patrons for minor injuries. The patrons did not require transport to the hospital, police said.