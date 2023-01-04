Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 3: Yorkville, Oswego East boys basketball get big wins

BOYS BASKETBALL
Yorkville 69, Plainfield East 51
Jason Jakstys, LeBaron Lee and Mike Dunn each scored 13 points for the Foxes (13-3, 4-2). Dayvion Johnson added 11 points and Kaevian Johnson nine.
Oswego East 73, Joliet Central 31
Mekhi Lowery and Jehvion Starwood each scored 11 points to pace the Wolves (14-3, 6-0). Ryan Johnson added eight points and Andrew Wiggins and Mason Blanco seven apiece.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oswego East 54, Joliet Central 35
Maggie Lewandowski scored 14 points and Ava Valek added 10 to pace the visiting Wolves. Aubrey Lamberti and Desiree Merritt each scored nine and Cami Phillips eight.
WRESTLING
Sandwich 60, Amboy 12
Sandwich 50, Genoa-Kingston 20
Sandwich’s Nate Hill (120 pounds), Bryce Decker (170) and Cesar Garcia (195) notched pins over Genoa-Kingston and Kaden Clevenger (106), Kai Kern (138) and Josh Lehman (152) earned pins over Amboy.
Princeton 51, Plano 27
Seneca 42, Plano 32
Winners for the reapers were Marcos Garcia, Trevion Gilford, Antoine Gilford, Caiden Roning, Gio Diaz, Eliyas Peray and Alex Diaz.