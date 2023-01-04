January 04, 2023
Shaw Local
Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 3: Yorkville, Oswego East boys basketball get big wins

By Joshua Welge
BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 69, Plainfield East 51

Jason Jakstys, LeBaron Lee and Mike Dunn each scored 13 points for the Foxes (13-3, 4-2). Dayvion Johnson added 11 points and Kaevian Johnson nine.

Oswego East 73, Joliet Central 31

Mekhi Lowery and Jehvion Starwood each scored 11 points to pace the Wolves (14-3, 6-0). Ryan Johnson added eight points and Andrew Wiggins and Mason Blanco seven apiece.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oswego East 54, Joliet Central 35

Maggie Lewandowski scored 14 points and Ava Valek added 10 to pace the visiting Wolves. Aubrey Lamberti and Desiree Merritt each scored nine and Cami Phillips eight.

WRESTLING

Sandwich 60, Amboy 12

Sandwich 50, Genoa-Kingston 20

Sandwich’s Nate Hill (120 pounds), Bryce Decker (170) and Cesar Garcia (195) notched pins over Genoa-Kingston and Kaden Clevenger (106), Kai Kern (138) and Josh Lehman (152) earned pins over Amboy.

Princeton 51, Plano 27

Seneca 42, Plano 32

Winners for the reapers were Marcos Garcia, Trevion Gilford, Antoine Gilford, Caiden Roning, Gio Diaz, Eliyas Peray and Alex Diaz.