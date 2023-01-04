$1.2M turf football field, other athletic facility upgrades on Yorkville School District Y115 agenda this year

YORKVILLE – Coming off of a busy 2022, Yorkville School District Y115 is looking forward to more progress and change with the new year.

One of the big stories for 2023 will be the installation of synthetic turf at the Yorkville High School football stadium, which is expected to inaugurate the new gridiron when the season kicks off next August.

Work to construct the multilayered playing surface, at a cost of $1.2 million, is to get underway next spring.

In addition, plans are being made to add seating, concessions and other improvements to the stadium in phases.

Meanwhile, the district also is considering major changes and upgrades to the baseball and softball fields.

The sophomore baseball field behind the high school building would be transformed into the varsity field, district Director of Facility Operations Heather DiVerde said. That field and the softball field could possibly be fitted with synthetic turf, either partially or completely.

Like the football stadium, plans are being made to upgrade those facilities with concessions, bathrooms and new seating.

Money for the projects will be coming from the district’s capital fund. Two years ago, the district generated $9 million for capital improvements through the refinancing of bonds.

The synthetic field for the football stadium is coming just a couple of years after the installation of a rubber running track around the grass field.

DiVerde said that a bridge will be built over the track to allow heavy excavation equipment onto the field.

Spectators will see only the green synthetic fibers, but underneath will be multiple layers of rubberized infill designed to protect athletes from concussions.

Below that, the subsurface will be fitted with pipes for the field’s drainage system.

Meanwhile, big changes are on the way for the Yorkville School Board.

Of the four board members whose terms expire this spring, none are running for reelection.

Most notably, board President Lynn Burks is stepping down from the board after 20 years.

Other incumbents choosing not to run in the April 2 election are Tom Kozlowicz, Ashley Rhea Fichtel and Jenny Morgan.

The district uses a system by which board members are elected from one of two areas, either north of the Fox River in Bristol Township or south of the river in Kendall or Oswego townships.

Candidates filing from Bristol Township include Darren J. Crawford, Jason Demas, Kristine Liptrot Rogowski, Jorge Ayala and Leslie Smoger.

From the southern portion of the district, the candidates who filed include Michael Houston, Michael Knoll, Molly Gerke and Wayland W. Middendorf.

Three of the board’s seven members still have two years remaining on their current terms. They include Robert Brenart, Jason Senffner and Shawn Schumacher.