Plano police arrest suspect on felony residential burglary charge

Plano police arrested Eloy D. Contreras, 18, of the 900 block of West South Street, Plano, on a felony charge of residential burglary in connection with an incident that occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 900 block of West South Street

In a statement, police said the victim reported that when she returned home and attempted to open her front door an unknown individual pushed the door closed which briefly prevented her from entering. The unknown subject then fled from the residence through a rear entrance.

Police said the victim had interrupted a residential burglary that had been in progress and a trail of the victim’s personal property was found strewn throughout the yard outside of the rear entrance where the suspect had fled.

Police said found among the property that was recovered was a wallet which was unknown to the victim. The wallet contained documents with the name of the suspect who resides in very close proximity to the victim’s residence.

Police said they later received information that “further proceeds to the burglary” could be seen through a window of the suspect’s residence. Police said they then obtained consent from a tenant at the residence to enter and recover the property.

Police said officers located the suspect a short distance from the residence where the burglary occurred and he was transported to the county jail after being booked at the police station.

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Contreras with felony residential burglary.