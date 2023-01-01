Yorkville Public Library lists youth programs for January

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

Winter Read Program: Jan. 3 – Feb. 28. Stop by the Youth Service desk to pick up your Winter Bingo card. The card has various reading challenges. Mark each box when you complete the challenge. Each Bingo (5 in a row) will earn you one raffle ticket for the drawing on March 1. Each participant can earn a maximum of five raffle tickets.

Escape Room Adventure: An Escape Adventure will be available the month of January. Use the clues to open the boxes to get the recipe out in time for the bake sale. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

3-D Printing (virtual): Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Submit creations to jweiss@yorkville.lib.il.us.

Books for Bingo: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2 to 3 p.m. Join us for this fun family event. Each winner will choose a gently used book of their choice. All materials will be provided. Register on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

Window Art: Jan. 3-6. Help us liven up the library with window art. Come in any time/any day Jan. 3-6 to create your artwork. Register on the website. Space is limited.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

3D Printing (in person): Jan. 7, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. by appointment. 3D Printing is back, the first Saturday of each month. Book a 30-minute appointment to learn about Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D printer. The cost is $0.20/ gram. Contact the Youth Service desk for a time.

Book Club (grades 3 to 5): Mondays, Jan. 9 and 23, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two-session book club, the participants will receive the book on Jan. 9 to read at home. Then, it will be discussed at the following session on Jan. 23. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Tots and Toddlers: Thursday, Jan. 10 and Wednesday, Jan. 25, 10:30 a.m. Join us for songs, stories, and dancing. Your child will receive a take home craft to complete. Register for this event on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

Dungeons and Dragons: Tuesdays, Jan. 10 – March 14, 4 to 6 p.m. For ages 14-18. This 8-week campaign will be held in the Yorkville Public Library Break Room. No experience necessary, though experienced players are welcome. Facilitator, Dungeon Master Mike, will walk participants through character creation and game mechanics. Space is limited, register soon.

Facebook Spanish Story Time: Wednesdays, Jan. 11 and 25, 10 a.m. on YPL Facebook Page. Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish. This is recorded for your convenience.

Preschool Zone: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Choose either time and join us for songs, rhymes and books. This program is geared toward our preschool kids however open to all young children. Register for this event on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

Book Club (grades 1 and 2): Wednesdays, Jan. 11 and 18, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two session book club, we will read an easy chapter book. Children will receive the book on Jan. 11. They will complete the reading to discuss on Jan. 18. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Dungeons and Dragons: Thursdays, Jan. 12 – March 16, 4 to 6 p.m. For ages 11-13. This 8-week campaign will be held in the Yorkville Public Library Break Room. No experience necessary, though experienced players are welcome. Facilitator, Dungeon Master Mike, will walk participants through character creation and game mechanics. Space is limited, register soon.

Literacy Centers: Tuesday, Jan. 17 – Thursday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For ages 3-6. Stop by to experience a parent guided opportunity for hands on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

Teen Movie at the Yorkville Public Library: Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 3 to 5:30 p.m. We are showing a free movie just for our teens. See the YPL website for more information and to register.

4-H Science Explorers: Build Your Animal: Thursday, Jan. 19, 4:30 to 6 p.m. For ages 5-7. Adaptations are body features and behavior habits that help a living thing survive and reproduce in its natural environment. Animals have adaptations that help them catch and find food, explore, and move around. How would you design an animal? How does this animal find food and what does it eat? How does this animal adapt to its environment? Join us to create your imaginary animal and learn more about animal adaptations. Register online.

Read with Paws: Saturday, Jan. 21, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Contact the library at 630-553-4354 ext. 108 for your 15 minute time slot. Space is limited.

LEGO kits at YPL: Jan. 23-27. Come by the Library anytime during the week and we will provide you a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Using only the bricks provided and your creativity, make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library. Register on the YPL website.

YA Book Club: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 4 to 4:30 p.m. Mackenzie will lead the group in a discussion about this month’s book. The book is available for pick up starting Jan. 9 at the Youth Service desk. Registration is required.

Paying for College Without Going Broke: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m. The Yorkville Public Library is hosting “Paying for College without Going Broke” live on Zoom. This webinar introduces little-known financial strategies parents can use to reduce college costs, improve admissions chances, and increase scholarship opportunities. Register in advance at https://bit.ly/yorkvillelibrary14.

Harry Potter Book Club: Thursday, Jan. 26, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Join Mackenzie each month for a magical discussion on each book in the series. Read “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” chapters 1-21 for the Jan. 26 meeting. The group will discuss the book and participate in fun activities.

Teen Card Making: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 3 to 4:30 p.m. We are creating Valentine’s cards for our local veterans. Help us put a smile on someone else’s face while earning volunteer hours. All supplies will be provided. Register on the YPL website.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us or check out the library Facebook page or Twitter at Yorkvillekidsread.