ALR group celebrates the holiday season

The Sandwich American Legion Riders Post #181 met on Saturday, Dec. 10 for the group’s annual Christmas party at the Old Mill in Sheridan. Members shared a meal, holiday cheer and exchanged Christmas gifts.

The next meeting for the Sandwich American Legion Riders Post #181 will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Sandwich VFW, 713 S. Main St. in Sandwich. You do not have to be a member to attend a meeting.

For more information, refer to Sandwich American Legion Riders Post #181 Facebook page.