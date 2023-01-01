January 01, 2023
Shaw Local
ALR group celebrates the holiday season

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured are American Legion Riders Post #181 members Cliff and Linda Oleson, Cherie and Bob Mauer, Sally and Bill Kolb, Henry Herbst, Sandy and Bob Lawrence at the Old Mill. (photo provided by American Legion Riders Post #181)

The Sandwich American Legion Riders Post #181 met on Saturday, Dec. 10 for the group’s annual Christmas party at the Old Mill in Sheridan. Members shared a meal, holiday cheer and exchanged Christmas gifts.

The next meeting for the Sandwich American Legion Riders Post #181 will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Sandwich VFW, 713 S. Main St. in Sandwich. You do not have to be a member to attend a meeting.

For more information, refer to Sandwich American Legion Riders Post #181 Facebook page.