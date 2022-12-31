Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 30: Sandwich wins Plano Classic consolation championship

BOYS BASKETBALL

Plano Christmas Classic

Sandwich 49, Coal City 41

Evan Gottlieb had 14 points and six rebounds and Chance Lange 10 points and six rebounds as the Indians won the Classic consolation championship. Austin Marks added nine points.

Northridge Prep 73, Yorkville Christian 57

David Douglas Jr. scored 26 points to pace the Mustangs in the fifth-place game.

Plano 46, Lisle 36

Sammy Sifuentes had 12 points and eight rebounds, Christ Keleba scored 11 points and AJ Johnson 10 for the Reapers in the 11th-place game.

Morris 56, Newark 47

Jake Kruser scored 10 points and Joe Martin nine for the Norsemen in the 15th-place game.