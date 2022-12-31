Open Roads ABATE will meet in Plano Jan. 7

Open Roads ABATE Chapter will meet at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Plano American Legion, 510 E. Dearborn St. Topics to be discussed are the State Seminar, the Feb. 11 chili cookoff and pool tournament, summer book, group rides and updates on the legislature. Meetings are open; everyone is invited to come see what Open Roads is all about.

The meeting will be followed by the chapter Christmas party. The main meat course as well as table service will be provided by the chapter. Members with last names A through I are asked to bring an appetizer, last names J through Q are asked to bring a dessert and last names R through Z are asked to bring a salad.

Meet your new officers and share in some good food, friends and holiday cheer.

For information, call Cliff at 630-552-3828.