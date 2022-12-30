Yorkville police reports / Dec. 29, 2022

Information in the Dec. 29, 2022 Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Two injured in head-on crash

Two drivers were injured in a head-on vehicle collision at 2:23 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the intersection of Route 34 and Eldamain Road.

Police said both drivers were transported to Rush-Copley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the report, a 51-year-old Yorkville man was traveling west on Route 34 in his 2003 Jeep Liberty when he entered the southbound left turn lane and was struck head-on by a 2012 Chevy Sonic LT driven by a 51-year-old Minooka man.

Both vehicles received heavy front-end damage and were towed from the scene. No tickets were issued.

Driving while license suspended

Daniel Corral, 31, of the 200 block of Abe Street in Plano was charged with driving while license suspended at 7:54 pm. on Dec. 19 in the 1800 block of Marketview Drive after a traffic stop. Police said he was cited and released with a court date.