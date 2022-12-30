Oswego Village Board sets new housing diversification targets in split ballot after lengthy debate

Tensions were high as Oswego Village Board members debated a resolution identifying diversified housing targets within the village during a Dec. 13 meeting.

After an extended debate, the Village Board approved the targets in a 4-2 vote with trustees Kit Kuhrt and Brian Thomas voting no.

As approved, the resolution states the village “will strive to met housing targets of 36% of townhome and multi-family units, and a target of 23% of rental housing stock within the village.”

The resolution also states the board’s position supporting “housing diversification within the village to provide housing choices for all residents, reflecting market demands for housing for families and young professionals wishing to come to the community and seniors wishing to stay within the community.”

Earlier during the meeting, Village Administrator Dan Di Santo presented an overview of the resolution.

Currently the residential housing mix is 69% single-family homes and 29% multi-family homes and townhomes. Based on data from 2016-2020, the current housing ownership mix in the Village is 88.4% owner-occupied dwellings and 11.6% rentals.

Di Santo noted that if all developments that received preliminary or final approval from the Village Board were included, the housing mix in Oswego would be 77.01% owner-occupied and 22.99% rental.

Di Santo told the board that the resolution will be used as a target or a guideline and is not a hard cap. He said it will serve as a public declaration that would be used to tell inquiring developers what the board is looking for in terms of housing types.

Di Santo added that If the multi-family and rental targets are reached and a developer still wants to build a rental community, it is their right to do so under federal fair housing regulations.

While the board cannot vote against a development because of the ownership type--rental or owner--they are allowed to vote against a type of development--multi-family or single-family--based on density, land use and impacts to neighbors.

Kuhrt and Thomas immediately raised question as to why the board was discussing the targets and said they don’t think it should be on the agenda.

“We can’t legally set a cap on anything,” Kuhrt said. “I don’t understand why it’s on our agenda.”

Thomas agreed with Kuhrt, citing legal concerns with the resolution conflicting with the village’s 2015 comprehensive plan and the 2020 fair housing ordinance.

Trustee James Marter II defended the resolution at length, arguing with Kuhrt and Thomas over multiple points and citing Thomas’ long-time position against rental developments.

“You’re kind of talking out of both sides of your mouth on this,” Marter II said to Thomas. “You’ve voted no for a lot of different reasons, and now, suddenly, you’re like ‘Well, this doesn’t even matter, it’s not going to change anything’.”

Marter II said that a more diversified housing stock will help everyone in the village, especially those who are at a stage in life where home buying isn’t a good option.

Trustee Tom Guist joined in on the debate, arguing with Kuhrt and Thomas that the resolution will provide guidance for developers.

Guist added he would like to see even higher numbers for multi-family and rental housing targets, to help the village attract better retailers and in turn take some of the tax burden off of residents.

Concluding the debate, Thomas addressed Marter II and Guist saying, “We have to just agree to disagree, I’m not going to pivot from my position, and I hope you respect it, I respect yours, it’s just a difference of opinion.”