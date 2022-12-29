Yorkville resident a finalist for ‘Powerball First Millionaire of the Year’ drawing on New Year’s Eve

The Illinois Lottery has announced that one of its players is once again in line to win $1 million with Powerball on New Year’s Eve.

Cynthia Hines-Butler from Yorkville is one of 29 finalists in the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” drawing.

The finalists were randomly selected, in a preliminary drawing, from a national pool of lottery players who entered a sweepstakes promotion held by 29 U.S. lotteries.

For the fourth consecutive year, Powerball will hold a special drawing of the $1 million prize live on air, just after midnight on New Years Eve, as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.

“I got an email stating that I won a trip to New York to participate in the $1 million Powerball prize drawing but I thought it was a scam so I ignored it,” said Hines-Butler in a statement provided by the Illinois Lottery. “Once I received confirmation that this was for real – my skepticism turned into pure elation.”

In addition to the chance to win $1 million from Powerball, Hines-Butler, along with the other finalists, has already won a VIP trip for two people to Times Square in New York City to ring in the New Year, which includes air, hotel, meals, transportation, tickets to exclusive entertainment, gift bags and spending money - a prize package worth $20,000.

Hines-Butler, a former elementary school principal, plans to take her husband of 32 years to celebrate and experience the Big Apple together for the first time.

“I don’t want to be overly excited but I feel like a winner already,” exclaimed Hines-Butler. “Not only do I have a chance to ring in the New Year a millionaire, but the VIP trip to New York during the holiday season was on my bucket list – this is all too much, I am so blessed and thankful.”

When asked what she plans to do if she wins the $1 million prize, Hines-Butler chuckled and said “upgrade both of our cars, and then share and celebrate with family – my three kids and 11 grandchildren.”

Country artist Jessie James Decker, as the Powerball co-host, will be providing live updates throughout the evening and checking in with finalists celebrating at the Powerball New Year’s Eve gala, before revealing the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” alongside Ryan Seacrest just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023.