Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 28: Yorkville girls basketball wins twice at Rockford tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rockford Boylan’s Reindeer Games
Yorkville 56, Moline 42
Lainey Gussman scored 13 points, Alex Stewart 10 and Brooke Sychalski nine for the Foxes, who led 43-18 at halftime and had 10 different girls score.
Yorkville 63, Belvidere 33
Alex Stewart scored 23 points and Lainey Gussman and Katlyn Schraeder nine apiece for the Foxes (10-4), who outscored Belvidere 42-16 in the second half.
Earlville Christmas Tournament
Yorkville Christian 52, Earlville 39
Grace Allgood scored 32 points and Danielle Bulson had a triple double of 15 points, 13 rebounds and 11 steals for the Mustangs in the third-place game at Earlville.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jack Tosh Holiday Classic
Yorkville 71, Timothy Christian 37
LeBaron Lee had 17 points and 12 rebounds, Jason Jakstys scored 11 points and Mike Dunn added nine for the Foxes (11-3).
State Farm Holiday Classic
Oswego 51, Springfield 41
Max Niesman scored 21 points and Dasean Patton 11 for Oswego.
Plano Christmas Classic
Plano 51, Newark 47
Davione Stamps scored 21 points and Bernard Clark 11 for Plano. Jake Kruser scored 20 points and Zach Carlson 15 for Newark.
Sandwich 57, Mendota 48
Quinn Rome scored 15 points and Evan Gottlieb and Dylan Young each added 11 for Sandwich.
Arthur Christian 59, Parkview Christian 37