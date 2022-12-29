Plano police reports / December 29, 2022

Information in the December 29, 2022 Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in the Plano Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Disorderly conduct arrest

Plano police arrested Tiffani Thornton, 38, of the 900 block of Harrison Avenue, Decatur, Dec. 24 on a charge of disorderly conduct at a residence on Cliffe Court. Police said officers responded to the residence on a report of a subject attempting to forcibly enter the residence. Police said Thornton was booked at the police station and then released pending a court appearance on the charge.