December 29, 2022
Plano police reports / December 29, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network
Information in the December 29, 2022 Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in the Plano Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Disorderly conduct arrest

Plano police arrested Tiffani Thornton, 38, of the 900 block of Harrison Avenue, Decatur, Dec. 24 on a charge of disorderly conduct at a residence on Cliffe Court. Police said officers responded to the residence on a report of a subject attempting to forcibly enter the residence. Police said Thornton was booked at the police station and then released pending a court appearance on the charge.