Oswego police reports / December 29, 2022

Information in the Dec. 29, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Tajsai M. Terry, 20, of the 3000 block of Fairmont Avenue, Aurora, at 7:50 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 200 block of Devoe Drive on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Terry was booked at the police station and then transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.

ID theft reported

Oswego police are investigating an ID theft report they received at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 900 block of Jessamine Drive. Police said the case involves fraudulent charges found on a credit card.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Branda R. Vaske, 54, of the 600 block of Avon Court, Oswego, at 12 a.m. Dec. 24 on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Vaske was transported to the county jail to await a bond hearing.

Hit-and-run under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 9:06 a.m. Dec. 22 in the 200 block of Monroe Street.

Hit-and-run reported on Route 71

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a car and semitruck that occurred at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 22 on Route 71 at Liberty Street. Police said the crash resulted in a minor damage.