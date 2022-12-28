December 27, 2022
Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 27: Oswego girls basketball wins twice at shootout

By Joshua Welge
Oswego logo

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oswego Holiday Shootout

Oswego 53, Lemont 36

Emily Mengerink scored 20 points and Ahlivia East 11 for Oswego.

Oswego 52, Kaneland 49

Kendall Fulton scored 16 points, Kaelyn Stager 12 and Anna Johnson nine for Oswego (4-11).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Plano Christmas Classic

Northridge Prep 59, Newark 23

TJ Gorman scored 17 points and Jonah Fairbank 13 for Northridge Prep. Joe Martin had six points and five rebounds for Newark, which shot just 24.3% (10 of 41).

Peoria Notre Dame 53, Plano 18

Iowa recruit Cooper Koch had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame, which outscored Plano 16-4 in the second quarter and cruised to the first-round win. AJ Johnson paced Plano with five points.

State Farm Holiday Classic

Brother Rice 59, Oswego 36

Khalil Ross scored 13 points and Niagara recruit Ahmad Henderson added 12 for Brother Rice in a first-round game in Bloomington. Jeremiah Akin scored nine points and Dasean Patton seven for Oswego.

WRESTLING

Sandwich 47, St. Viator 15

Sandwich 45, Durand/Pecatonica 30

Sandwich 45, Rockford East 30

Sandwich 39, Plainfield Central 30

Kaden Clevenger and Jack Forth won four matches for Sandwich, which won the Sandwich Dual Team Tournament.