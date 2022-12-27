Objections to Oswego GOP candidate petitions withdrawn; names will appear on Feb. 28 ballot

Objections to the petitions filed by four of the candidates running as Republicans in the Feb. 28 Oswego consolidated primary election have been withdrawn.

Charles “Budd” Bieber, who served as village president from 1995 to 1999, filed the objections to the petitions submitted by Brian Thomas, a current village trustee now seeking to run for village president, and to petitions submitted by Sarah Zameda, Michael J. Wirtz and Robert Lockwood, who are all seeking election as village trustees.

As a result of Bieber withdrawing his objections, all four of the candidates will have their names placed on the February ballot.

Bieber has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Bieber filed his objections with the Village Clerk’s office Dec. 5, the final day for the objection period under state law, and withdrew them on Dec. 27, one day before the electoral board hearings were set to be held.