The American Legion Riders Post 181 from Sandwich will host its “Bowl for Veterans” 9-pin, no tap event Saturday, Jan. 28, at Sandwich Idle Hour Lanes, 927 E. Railroad St. Start times are at 4 and 7 p.m.

There will be prizes for first-, second- and third-place bowlers, along with a 50/50 and other raffles. Food will be available for a donation.

Register by calling Bob or Sandy at 815-786-8334. Proceeds will benefit Rolling Thunder.