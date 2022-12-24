December 24, 2022
November 2022 Kendall County Building Permits

By Shaw Local News Network
Building Permits

Nov. 3, house, Joseph and Brittany Govednik, 13315 B Grove Road, Minooka

Nov. 2, accessory building, Leonard and Shelia Trost, 15070 Jughandle Road, Minooka

Nov. 8, accessory building, Universal Resource Inc., 16395 C Griswold Springs Road, Plano

Nov. 8, swimming pool, Universal Resource Inc., 16395 C Griswold Springs Road, Plano

Nov. 3, swimming pool, Robin Henders, 7509 Clubhouse Drive, Yorkville

Nov. 8, demolition, Universal Resource Inc., 16395 C Griswold Springs Road, Plano

Nov. 9, change in occupancy, Bristol Park Properties LLC, 43 Oak St., Bristol

Nov. 7, solar, Lawrence and Diane Alicz, 2108 Bernadette Lane, Yorkville

Nov. 15, house, Douglas and Kimberli Balder, 12150 River Road, Plano

Nov. 16, accessory building, James and Sharon Mosher, 11 Fox Run Drive, Millbrook

Nov. 16, addition, Joseph Muro, 7850 Whitfield Road, Newark

Nov. 16, remodel, Michael and Julie Mancione, 5553 Jennifer Court, Yorkville

Nov. 15, Commercial M Zone, Fox Metro Water Reclamation District, 682 A Route 31, Oswego

Nov. 10, swimming pool, Michael and Jana Guzaldo, 43 Country Road, Yorkville

Nov. 15, generator, Hawthorn Joint Ten Rev Trust, 7 Lexington Circle, Yorkville

Nov. 17, solar, Dean and Susan Martin, 17815 Townhouse Road, Newark

Nov. 29, accessory building, Benjamin and Guadalupe Silva, 306 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery

Nov. 29, swimming pool, Jeffrey Bilek, 14824 Millhurst Road, Plano

Nov. 29, electrical upgrades, Rcube Farms LLC, 1910 Route 52, Minooka

Nov. 30, solar, Tonilyn and Jerry Pannell, 110 St. George Lane, Oswego

Nov. 28, solar, Jose Antonio Prieto, 76 Sierra Road, Montgomery