Sandwich Lions Club, other volunteers package, deliver boxes of food to residents in need as part of Franklin Mall Project

Members of the Sandwich Lions Club, assisted by employees from Meadowvale, Designed Stair and students from Illinois Valley Vocational Center, were busy Saturday, Dec. 17, packaging up and delivering 250 boxes of nonperishable food items to local families in need as part of the annual Franklin Mall Christmas Project.

Each household also received a food gift card to purchase items of their choice.

The Lions Club collected food for the boxes by placing red bins for donations throughout the Sandwich community in November. Participating businesses and churches included Fox Valley YMCA, Arrowhead Medical Building, Sandwich Public Library, Somonauk Library, First National Bank, Heartland Bank, Midland States Bank, Old National Bank, Art’s Supermarket, Gjovik Chevrolet, Johnson’s Floral, Dollar General, Sidetrack’d Bar & Grill, Plano Molding, Salem Lutheran Church, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and The Federated Church.

The Lions Club continues to accept monetary donations for the Franklin Mall Project. Those wishing to donate may do so by sending checks, payable to Franklin Mall Christmas Project, to the First National Bank, Attn. Austin Smith, 100 W. Church St., Sandwich, IL 60548; or to the Sandwich Lions Club, PO Box 32, Sandwich, IL 60548. Cash or checks also can be dropped off at the First National Bank.