December 21, 2022
Shaw Local
NCAA Signing Day: Kendall County athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday, Dec. 21

By Joshua Welge

Yorkville defensive lineman Andrew Zook (34/73) sacks Plainfield Central quarterback Chase Vayda (10) during a 2022 varsity football game at Yorkville High School. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Here is a list of athletes in the Record Newspapers coverage area scheduled to sign their national letter of intent on the Dec. 21 Signing Day, or this week.

Newark

Baseball

Joe Martin – SIU-Edwardsville

Girls Volleyball

Grace Thrall – Carthage

Breannyn Dixon – Eureka College

Softball

Kaitlyn Schofield – University of the Cumberlands

Taylor Kruser – College of Lake County

Oswego East running back Oshobi Odior (23) gets past the grab by Oswego defender Taiden Thomas (89) during a varsity football game at Oswego East High School on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Oswego East

Football

Oshobi Odior – Western Illinois

Sandwich

Track and Field

Claire Allen – Eastern Michigan

Yorkville

Football

Andrew Zook – Lindenwood

Andrew Laurich – Colorado State

Jake Davies – Wyoming

Softball

Kaitlyn Roberts – Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Allyson Stancel – Wisconsin Lutheran College

Sara Ebner – Wisconsin-Green Bay

Samantha Davidowski – Benedictine

Track and Field

Ashley Wojciechowski – Carroll University