NCAA Signing Day: Kendall County athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday, Dec. 21

Here is a list of athletes in the Record Newspapers coverage area scheduled to sign their national letter of intent on the Dec. 21 Signing Day, or this week.
Newark
Baseball
Joe Martin – SIU-Edwardsville
Girls Volleyball
Grace Thrall – Carthage
Breannyn Dixon – Eureka College
Softball
Kaitlyn Schofield – University of the Cumberlands
Taylor Kruser – College of Lake County
Oswego East
Football
Oshobi Odior – Western Illinois
Sandwich
Track and Field
Claire Allen – Eastern Michigan
Yorkville
Football
Andrew Zook – Lindenwood
Andrew Laurich – Colorado State
Jake Davies – Wyoming
Softball
Kaitlyn Roberts – Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Allyson Stancel – Wisconsin Lutheran College
Sara Ebner – Wisconsin-Green Bay
Samantha Davidowski – Benedictine
Track and Field
Ashley Wojciechowski – Carroll University