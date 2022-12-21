NCAA Signing Day: Kendall County athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday, Dec. 21

Here is a list of athletes in the Record Newspapers coverage area scheduled to sign their national letter of intent on the Dec. 21 Signing Day, or this week.

Newark

Baseball

Joe Martin – SIU-Edwardsville

Girls Volleyball

Grace Thrall – Carthage

Breannyn Dixon – Eureka College

Softball

Kaitlyn Schofield – University of the Cumberlands

Taylor Kruser – College of Lake County

Plainfield North at Oswego East Girls Volleyball Oswego East running back Oshobi Odior (23) gets past the grab by Oswego defender Taiden Thomas (89) during a varsity football game at Oswego East High School. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Oswego East

Football

Oshobi Odior – Western Illinois

Sandwich

Track and Field

Claire Allen – Eastern Michigan

Yorkville

Football

Andrew Zook – Lindenwood

Andrew Laurich – Colorado State

Jake Davies – Wyoming

Softball

Kaitlyn Roberts – Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Allyson Stancel – Wisconsin Lutheran College

Sara Ebner – Wisconsin-Green Bay

Samantha Davidowski – Benedictine

Track and Field

Ashley Wojciechowski – Carroll University