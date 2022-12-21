Just two candidates file to run for two open seats on the Oswegoland Park District Board

There will be no race for seats on the Oswegoland Park District Board of Commissioners in the April 4 general consolidated election, as only two candidates have filed to run for the two open seats.

Park district voters, however, may recognize the names on their ballots, as both candidates have served stints as the board’s president.

Board Secretary Cindy Benson reported Monday, Dec. 19 that Dave Krahn of 515 Danbury Dr., Oswego, and David C. Behrens of 25 E. Washington St., Oswego, filed petitions to have their names placed on the ballot.

The two seats up for grabs are currently held by Behrens and commissioner John Wise, who did not file to run again.

Behrens has been a park district commissioner since he was appointed in 2015, and currently serves as president. He also serves on the village of Oswego’s economic development commission.

Krahn is a lifelong village resident and has served stints as village trustee, chairman of the Oswego Economic Development Corporation and as a volunteer firefighter with the Oswego Fire Protection District.

Krahn was previously appointed to the park board in 2013. He served as commissioner for six years, and was appointed president before choosing not to run in 2019.

Both candidates filed simultaneously at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, the first day of the one-week filing period for candidates to submit petitions.

Because the petitions were filed simultaneously, a lottery to determine the order of names on the ballot was held after the one-week filing period at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.

Krahn won the lottery, and will be the first name to appear on the ballot, with Behrens listed second.