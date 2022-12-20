Plano schools donate to Kendall County Community Food Pantry

In conjunction with the Rockin’ Christmas celebration in Plano earlier this month, Emily G. Johns students held a building-wide contest to collect non-perishable food items and paper products for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. The school collected a total of 3,013 items.
Emily G. Johns School houses Plano School District 88′s students in grades 4-6 and the classroom with the highest number of items, per grade level, was rewarded with a pizza lunch.
Meanwhile, staff members at P.H. Miller and Centennial schools collected money for the food pantry as part of a Staff Spirit Week.
Staff members donated money so they could wear comfy clothes the week leading up to Rockin’ Christmas; they raised $400 for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. With those donations, the food pantry will be able to purchase $3,200 worth of food.
“Thank you to the District 88 families and staff members who donated to the food drive or Spirit Week. Your kindness will truly make a difference for local families this holiday season,” a statement from the district said.