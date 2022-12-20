Plano schools donate to Kendall County Community Food Pantry

In conjunction with the Rockin’ Christmas celebration in Plano earlier this month, Emily G. Johns students held a building-wide contest to collect non-perishable food items and paper products for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. The school collected a total of 3,013 items.

Emily G. Johns School houses Plano School District 88′s students in grades 4-6 and the classroom with the highest number of items, per grade level, was rewarded with a pizza lunch.

Meanwhile, staff members at P.H. Miller and Centennial schools collected money for the food pantry as part of a Staff Spirit Week.

Staff members donated money so they could wear comfy clothes the week leading up to Rockin’ Christmas; they raised $400 for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. With those donations, the food pantry will be able to purchase $3,200 worth of food.

P.H. Miller School assistant principal Faith Skinner presents Staff Spirit Week proceeds to Greg Witek, KCCFP chairman. (photo provided by Plano Community Unit School District 88)

“Thank you to the District 88 families and staff members who donated to the food drive or Spirit Week. Your kindness will truly make a difference for local families this holiday season,” a statement from the district said.