OSD 308 recognizes 146 students as 2023-24 Illinois State Scholars

OSD 308 has announced that 64 students from Oswego High School and 82 students from Oswego East High School, all from the Class of 2023, have been designated as Illinois State Scholars by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC).

ISAC, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 17,340 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

“We are very proud of these students from both Oswego East High School and Oswego High School for receiving this distinguished recognition of being Illinois State Scholars,” said John Sparlin, District 308 superintendent of schools. “These students are not only committed and dedicated to their academic achievements but are also great leaders and volunteers in our schools and community.”

These 64 students from Oswego High were named 2023-24 Illinois State Scholars:

Ty Ahrens, Amber Antonich, Lily Blodgett, Avontis Britt, Noah Bush, Stephen Carico, Abigail Carroll, Colleen Casey, Amanda Catey, Jack Crowe, Louis Dispensa, Miranda Dominguez, Christopher Egly, Jacqueline Engdahl, Eleanor Engel, Aaron Fowler, Kristin Frank, Connor Franke, Richard Furstenau, Katey Harris, Jack Hawkins, Caitlin Hyland, Steven Ingersoll, William Kalsto, Frank Keller, William Kelly, Ian Laird, Ava Lamb, Jenna Lovell, Emily Lupi, Miranda Mahoney, Sophia Marasco, Madison Mata, Alexander Mathew, Ryan McMahon, Rylie McNanna, Brady Monahan, Hanna Moya, Brady Nelson, Brodey O’Hare Skipworth, Ava Pardo, William Pavlick, Lauren Petrauskas, Sara Petrovska, Ashley Phelps, Venkatsaiabhish Pillalamari, Zoe Precup, Evan Reichert, Adam Reveles, Theresa Rivera, Ella Schrader, Matthew Schuman, David Seeger, Stephanie Sendra, Audra Soderlind, Gabriella Stockey, Emily Thomas, Joshua Tiffany, Dane Timmins, Elle Tweedy, Abigail Vlna, Evan Wille, Carissa Williams, Kateline Woolley.

These 82 students from Oswego East were named 2023-24 Illinois State Scholars:

Luke Ahlquist, Saba Ahmed, Izhan Baber, Zachary Benoit, Jasmine Chan, Alvin Chapagai, Rohan Cherukuri, Olivia Cluchey, Allison Dapkus, Lauren Doskocil, Campbell Drane, Anika Dua, Louis-Nestor Dumay, Sean Elliot, Peyton Elliott, Melanie Farr, Lukas Gacek, Jason Gaston, Mackenzie Gatz, Ella Gershon, Eliza Greene, Veronica Hamilton, Meghan Hartigan, Mason Heckman, Thomanz Ingram, Emma Jaros, Emma Johnsen, Katherine Johnsen, Haritha Karthikeyan, Kamryn Kellogg, Alisha Khan, Alisha A. Khan, Nuria Kim, Spencer Knauss, Haley Kosin, Andrew Koutsogiannis, Cassandra Kubera, Giovanna Kuchar, Rakshita Kunde, Walker Lebeck, Abigail Lepinske, Allison Lokken, Monica Lopez, Anshi Mathur, Avani Mathur, Julius Max, Caitlin McDermott, Avery McKeon-Robbie, Allison Mersman, Priya Modi, Bridget Nagle, Tyler Ouellette, Nicholas Panozzo, Jeet Patel, Sophia Perez, Joshua Polubinski, Michael Polubinski, Zachary Polubinski, Grace Praxmarer, Arjun Ramesh, Ivan Ramirez Rodriguez, Bianca Ranchhod, David Roberts, Nicholas Rondon, Jillian Ross, Aanya Roy, Margaret Schiltz, Carly Schmidt, Siddarth Senthil, Kyran Siddiqui, Stephanie Simon, Jorie Spain, Zaccari Starkman, Nicholas Townsend, Nghi Tran, Ernest Vieira, Benjamin Waguespack, Ava Walker, Erika Weidner, Sydney R. Williams, Sydney T. Williams, Maureen Zywicki.

“On behalf of ISAC, congratulations to all of the Illinois State Scholars for their hard work and commitment inside and outside of the classroom,” said ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow. “Students and families faced numerous challenges over the last two years with remote learning, among other financial and personal difficulties. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, these academic achievements are a credit to the hard work and dedication of the student scholars and their families, and to the support provided by teachers, mentors, counselors, and communities in helping students meet their goals and find success as they advance on their education and career paths.”