December 19, 2022
Shaw Local
UMC Plano plans Christmas Eve services

By Shaw Local News Network
Christmas manger

The United Methodist Church of Plano will host Christmas Eve services at 5 and 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The services will be officiated by the Rev. Stevan Saunders, pastor.

The service at 5 p.m. is geared toward families with children; both will feature inspiring music and a glow stick candlelight service.

There will be a 10 a.m. worship service on Christmas Day. All services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel.

The church is at 201 N. Hale St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-3700.