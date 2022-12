St. Patrick Parish in Yorkville will celebrate Christmas Eve Masses at 3 and 8 p.m. The 8 p.m. Mass will be rebroadcast at midnight.

Christmas Day Masses will be celebrated at 8 10:30 a.m., with the 10:30 Mass also available via livestream.

St. Patrick Parish is at 406 Walnut St. in Yorkville. Visit stpatrickyorkville.org/christmas, email info@stpatrickyorkville.org or call 630-553-6671 for information.