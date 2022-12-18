Second Oswego electoral board hearing held to consider objections to village president candidate’s petitions

A village of Oswego electoral board convened Friday morning, Dec. 16, to begin the process of determining the validity of petitions filed by Brian Thomas, who is seeking to challenge incumbent Troy Parlier in the race for village president.

Former Village President Charles “Budd” Bieber filed objections to the petitions submitted by Thomas, who has filed as a Republican, and would face off with Parlier, also in a Republican, in the Feb. 28 consolidated primary election.

If the electoral board finds errors on the petitions, Thomas’ candidacy may not be certified and his name will not appear on the February ballot.

The board was comprised of Village Clerk Tina Touchette and Village Trustees Terry Olson and James Marter II.

The electoral board meeting was the second in as many days, after another convened Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15, to review the petitions filed by three candidates running for village trustee in the Feb. 28 consolidated primary election.

The board on Thursday, comprised of Parlier, Touchette and Thomas, reviewed the petitions submitted by Sarah Zameda, Michael J. Wirtz and Robert Lockwood, all running for village trustee as Republicans.

Objections to the trustee candidates’ petitions were also filed by Bieber.

At both meetings, attorney Greg Ingemunson represented Bieber, attorneys Tiffany Nelson-Jaworski and Catherine Coghlan represented the candidates, and attorney James Vasselli presided over the electoral board.

At Friday’s hearing, the electoral board members and attorneys agreed to use the same rules and briefing schedule for the remaining hearings that was agreed upon the day before.

Attorneys representing the candidates have until Monday, Dec. 19 to file motions to dismiss and disqualify Bieber’s objections. Ingemunson will then have until Friday, Dec. 23 to respond to the motions filed Dec. 19.

All parties agreed the hearing for village trustee candidates will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Village Hall, and the hearing for Thomas will commence shortly after the first ends.